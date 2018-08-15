Hue Jackson has no concern about practice scuffle between Jarvis Landry and Terrance Mitchell

AP

It’s the season of training camp fisticuffs, and while the Browns have been largely immune to winning, they’re not immune to fighting.

Receiver Jarvis Landry and defensive back Terrance Mitchell got into a bit of a scrap on Tuesday, and they apparently weren’t alone. Coach Hue Jackson had no problem with it.

“Those things [happen],” Jackson told reporters on Tuesday. “This is football. We have been practicing. We have been going after it. It is not something that we want. It is going to happen. We are men. Things are going to happen that way. Guys know as long as we do not start swinging with our fists and we let it go, we can move on from it. It is not something that we want to do every day, but this is that point of training camp when things start happening like that. We will continue to coach them up and coach them through it. We do not want to get anybody hurt that way, but I do know those things happen.”

Jackson didn’t think the situation was serious enough to bring the team together for a talking-to.

“I think that this is the time of year that it happens,” Jackson said. “I think that our guys know that there is a line that we are not going to cross. They are going to grab and pull and scream and yell, but we are not going to swing on anybody. We will go from there.”

The presence of Hard Knocks cameras could make things a little more intense, creating a greeting likelihood that the line will eventually be crossed. If/when it is, we’ll see it on an upcoming Tuesday night at 10:00 p.m. ET.