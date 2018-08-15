Hue Jackson seems to lean toward Drew Stanton as Tyrod Taylor’s backup

AP

Hue Jackson hasn’t changed his tune on Tyrod Taylor as the Browns’ starter in the season opener, so the team’s beat writers took a different tact Wednesday: What if Taylor gets hurt?

Jackson indicated veteran Drew Stanton would get the first call.

“I’ve said from the beginning that I think experience is important,” Jackson said Wednesday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “Right now, Drew still has that experience, and we’ll see how that all unfolds as we go. I haven’t made that choice just yet, but his veteran presence says a lot. He’ played in a lot of games against a lot of teams that we are going to start off against and play against so I think that is important to definitely consider.”

Of course, the Browns didn’t draft Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall to have him sit the bench for long.

Mayfield is taking all the second-team reps, but Stanton will get some snaps in Friday’s preseason game against the Bills.

“[Stanton] never played for me in a game, [offensive coordinator] Todd [Haley] or [quarterbacks coach] Kenny [Zampese],” Jackson said. “It’s important that we put him out there with his teammates and play. He’s a very valuable person in our organization and on our football team. If something were to happen [to Taylor], we’d have to make a heck of a decision on which road we travel. I want to know more about him, and he’s been great at practice. You have to put guys in game situations, and let them play.”