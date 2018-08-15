Jalen Ramsey has high praise for Lamar Jackson

AP

Much has been made throughout the day about the negative things Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey had to say to GQ about quarterbacks for whom he has low regard. There’s one new quarterback for whom Ramsey has very high regard.

“If all those teams were wanting Baker [Mayfield] so bad — Baker compares better with Lamar [Jackson] than any of those other quarterbacks,” Ramsey said. “So if they want that type of quarterback — confident, get out the pocket, throw on the run, big plays, charisma — then yeah, I understand Baker going number one. But if all the other people were competing and wanting Baker, too, then why wasn’t Lamar the second quarterback chosen? Instead of at the end of the first round?”

Jackson eventually went with the last pick in round one, to the Ravens.

“I would’ve picked [Jackson] earlier than 32,” Ramsey said. “I think he’s gonna do a good job. Especially with the [Ravens’] offensive coordinator — he likes running quarterbacks, likes that read option. And just being honest about it, [Joe] Flacco sucks. I played him two years in a row. He sucks.”

(Are you just gonna take that, PFT Commenter? What’s the world coming to?)

Although Clay Skipper of GQ did a great job drawing out plenty of meaty stuff from Ramsey, his comments about Jackson coupled with the fact that the Jaguars were among the teams to pass on Jackson cries out for the one question that wasn’t asked: Should the Jaguars have drafted Lamar Jackson with pick number 29?