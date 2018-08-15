Jalen Ramsey: Jaguars should have trusted Blake Bortles more vs. Patriots

Posted by Mike Florio on August 15, 2018, 10:24 AM EDT
In the AFC title game, the Jaguars had the Patriots on the ropes. But the Jags couldn’t punch the Pats through.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey thinks the team lost because it failed to trust its quarterback to win the game.

“I think in crunch time moments, like last year’s playoff game — not as a team, because we would have trusted him — but I think as an organization, we should have trusted him more to keep throwing it,” Ramsey told GQ as part of his rollicking this-guy-sucks-this-guy-is-good interview. “We kinda got complacent and conservative. And I think that’s why we lost. We started running it on first and second down, throwing it on third down, every single time we were out there. [The Patriots] caught on to that.”

The Jaguars definitely didn’t trust Bortles in that game. Whether it was taking a pair of knees with 55 seconds left in the first half while leading 14-10 or throwing short passes only during what could have been a knockout drive in the fourth quarter, when the Jags had extended their lead to 20-10 and had recovered a fumble with fewer than 14 minutes to play.

One way to prepare Bortles to succeed against opposing defenses would be to let him face Jacksonville’s starting defense. Ramsey said that doesn’t happen once the real games begin.

“We never go against him unless it’s training camp,” Ramsey said. “We never go against them in practice, during the season. . . . [W]e don’t wanna hurt his confidence. That’ll probably hurt his confidence.”

Not trusting him to win big games in January also may hurt his confidence. Especially the next time the Jaguars have a big game in January.

35 responses to “Jalen Ramsey: Jaguars should have trusted Blake Bortles more vs. Patriots

  5. Apparently he didn’t learn any lesson from his benching.

    He doesn’t need to talk just because someone sticks a microphone in front of him.

  11. The thing about guys with mouths like Jalen is they have to back it up 100% of the time or it’s going to get shoved right back in his face. His is an incredible player but he’s not perfect and he’s going to get exploited for his mistakes and for his mouth. He doesn’t have the mental makeup to take being showed up. I feel like he is the defensive version of OBJ and he’s going to end up hurting his team more consistently.

  13. The gauntlet is thrown down. Now let’s see if he can back it up. For the most part he probably will. Basically, he’s a kid entering his prime talking junk like most kids do.

  15. “We never go against him unless it’s training camp,” Ramsey said. “We never go against them in practice, during the season. . . . [W]e don’t wanna hurt his confidence. That’ll probably hurt his confidence.”

    There has probably never been a more simple and direct explanation for everything currently wrong in Jacksonville than what Ramsey had stated.

  16. good lord

    it is because the amount of gimmick rpo crap he can run he mad maxed out by halftime.

    even romo pointed out he shot his wad by halftime. i saw it. we all saw it

    hint: bortles has peaked and jax will regress this year as a trageted team

  20. said this all along, Bortles was one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the league last year and by far the worst QB in the playoffs;

    people tend to forget the Jags only just escaped a severely crippled Steelers team and had used up their luck getting by with only suffocating defence in the San Diego game;

    everyone knew sooner or later a DC would force them to win on whether or not Bortles could make the plays he’s paid to make;

    had the Jags gotten to the Super Bowl Bortles would’ve been exposed as the coach’s pet fraud that he is and the Eagles would’ve had it won by halftime;

    when he’s through running down opposing quarterbacks Ramsey better say a prayer for his own, because Bortles will NEVER outplay any one of the QBs Jalen disparaged;

  23. He says that now because they lost. They were running the ball on 1 and 2, throwing on 3 because they were shortening the clock and trusting their defense, believing their D could be the difference in the game.

    If they let Bortles off his leash and the Jags lost, Ramsay would have been spouting on this very article that they should have trusted the D to let them win the game.

    Bortles didn’t win them the game, but he didn’t lose it. That was his job. The defense, who was supposed to win the game for them, got torched in crunch time.

  24. There’s no question: Jalen Ramsey has got a big mouth..he is also, in this instance at least,100% correct! The Jags had the Patriots where they wanted them, played a brilliant 1st half, then took their foot off the gas. Philly proved what most of us know: you have to play aggressively til the end to beat New England

  25. If the Jags didn’t sit on the ball for the last 30:55, Brady wouldn’t have been able to comeback in the 4th.

    taintedsaints2009 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 10:30 am
    Jags lost because Brady tore them up, without gronk and without Edelman. And the patriots corner made the game changing play, not Ramsey.

  26. Honestly, they did give Bortles the shot, and he did well with it on a perfectly thrown ball that if Gilmore had not made an incredible diving bat away was headed for the house, and that would have been the difference. That play was not a failure on Bortles’s part in any way.

  29. logicalvoicesays says:
    August 15, 2018 at 10:42 am
    Coach potatoes furious that elite athlete tells the truth on a certain cheating team.

    Well Ramsey is on the Jaguars so thats a relief.

  36. aquibtoleavedarrelleleaveus says:
    August 15, 2018 at 11:04 am
    One of the greatest things about being a patriot fan is you always know that if we hang around long enough the officials will always give us a game changing call.

    Or spear us with one. The refs giveth and the refs taketh away and it averages out pretty even for everyone. Thats why its loser stuff to be worrying about the refs. When Belichick gets asked about any of the calls that hurt the Pats he simply says its the teams fault for being in a position where it could make a difference.

