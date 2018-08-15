Jalen Ramsey: Josh Allen is trash, Flacco sucks, Big Ben is decent, Matt Ryan overrated

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 15, 2018, 9:36 AM EDT
Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey hasn’t faced every NFL quarterback in his two-year career, but he’s watched enough to have strong opinions about them.

Among the quarterbacks Ramsey isn’t high on are Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Baltimore’s Joe Flacco, Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger and Atlanta’s Matt Ryan.

I think Allen is trash,” Ramsey told GQ. “I don’t care what nobody say. He’s trash. And it’s gonna show too. That’s a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I’m excited as hell. I hope he’s their starting quarterback. He played at Wyoming. Every time they played a big school—like, they played Iowa State, which is not a big school in my opinion because I went to Florida State, and he threw five interceptions, and they lost by a couple touchdowns or something like that. He never beat a big school. If you look at his games against big schools, it was always hella interceptions, hella turnovers. It’s like: Yo, if you’re this good, why couldn’t you do better? He fits that mold, he’s a big, tall quarterback. Big arm, supposedly. I don’t see it, personally.”

Ramsey said Lamar Jackson, who eventually went 32nd overall to Baltimore, should have been chosen sooner and will be the Ravens’ starting quarterback.

“Flacco sucks. I played him two years in a row. He sucks,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey also wasn’t impressed when he matched up with Roethlisberger.

“Big Ben, I think he’s decent at best,” Ramsey said. “It’s not Big Ben, it’s [Antonio Brown]. Big Ben slings the ball a lot of the time. He just slings it, and his receivers go get it. He has a strong arm, but he ain’t all that. I played him twice last year, and he really disappointed me.”

And Ramsey doesn’t think highly of Ryan.

“I think Matt Ryan’s overrated,” Ramsey said. “You can’t tell me you win MVP two years ago, and then last year, you a complete bust, and you still got Julio Jones? There’s no way that should ever happen. I don’t care. You know what that tells me? That tells me [Kyle] Shanahan left, went to San Francisco, got [Jimmy] Garoppolo, made Garoppolo this big thing. And now Garoppolo is a big name—and now [Ryan] has this bad year? Alright, well, was it really you, or was it your coach? He was doing what was asked of him and it was making him look really, really good.”

So which quarterbacks don’t suck, in Ramsey’s view?

Aaron Rodgers does not. Tom Brady doesn’t,” Ramsey said. “I gotta think now, about all the teams. . . . I think Marcus Mariota is a great quarterback for their team. I think Tyrod Taylor is actually a better quarterback than he gets credit for, because he does not make mistakes. He’s honestly a Marcus Mariota type player, where he manages a game really well, always has them at least in position to be in the game late in the game. . . . Deshaun Watson, he’ll be the league MVP in a couple years. One hundred percent. There’s not even a debate about that. Him and Carson Wentz, for every year starting now until five to 10 years, it’s gonna be them two. They’re that good. . . . Dak Prescott, he’s good. He’s alright. He’s OK.”

Ramsey will face some of those quarterbacks again this year. Apparently he isn’t concerned about creating bulletin-board material.

  5. Ramsey apparently sees himself as the next Richard Sherman on and off the field

    Since both Flacco & Big Ben have Super Bowl rings (for those keeping score the count there is Flacco/Ben – 3/Ramsey – 0) my guess is they will consider the source as someone who wants to get his name published and move on

    FWIW the Steelers put up 42 points on the Jax defense last January

  10. This guy. The media is going to love to stick a mic in his face because he talks mad trash. On this, I don’t find too much to disagree with.

  12. Nice to see such proper grammar and phonic vocabulary from this guy. Good thing he was blessed athletically, and he better hope that he has a long career. Good lord.

  20. Aren’t you kind of staring to get that feeling that this kid’s going to get himself in trouble? That someday down the line we’re going to look back and think about what he could have been? What a talent he is, but want an arrogant ass he is too.

  23. Lol it’s kind of refreshing to hear players give their true opinion instead of talking up their competition. I enjoy this.

  24. Jags Giants week 1 is starting to look like it might get stupid with Ramsey lining up against Odell.

  27. I agree about Tyrod Taylor from what I’ve seen so far…he has a rare composure about him. If anybody can handle the Mayfield rookie year hype, he can.

  29. So many old dudes in here crying that someone is on your lawn. Can any of you explain to me how exactly your life is impacted in the slightest bit by this guys words?

    The only thoughts on the matter I have are that this dude is gonna look fantastic this year or look real foolish. I look forward to seeing which it is because either entertains me.

    Oh and uh, he’s completely correct in his analysis, especially about Tyrod Taylor. No idea why Buffalo hates him so much.

  32. Wow, a second-year guy schooling everyone on who’s a good QB. Shut your pie hole and play football!!!! And stand for our National Anthem with your hand on your heart, with the knowledge that you are living in the greatest country in the world, and making an enormous living playing a game!!

  33. It will be funny to watch Ramsey get burned this year over and over when Bortles returns to form, goes 3 and out on nearly every possession, and the defense is on the field the entire game. We all know the Jags will regress back to the 5-11 squad they truly are this season.

  35. captainwhodat says:
    August 15, 2018 at 9:41 am
    like the Jags (Colt fan) but here’s another guy who likes to talk and see his name in print…hope he backs it up…
    ————

    He already has.

    Keep up.

  36. Well, you’ve gotta admit, he is entertaining. Does it make up for the total lack of class, who am I to say??

    This kid is really talented; I saw him play in college 5-6 times and was impressed enough to believe hed be a top 10(probably top 5 CB). The thing about his position is if he gets beat everyone will see it. When an Offensive Lineman misses a block or a Linebacker misses his assignment it’s not always noticed, but when you get beaten,1on1 on a deep game changing pass,everyone notices. QBs will be looking for an opportunity to make him look bad; how will he react when one (or a few) succeed? That will be interesting to see….

  37. BDV says:
    August 15, 2018 at 9:51 am
    Aren’t you kind of staring to get that feeling that this kid’s going to get himself in trouble? That someday down the line we’re going to look back and think about what he could have been? What a talent he is, but want an arrogant ass he is too.
    ———

    Nope. It’s trash talk, Mr. Take My Ball and Go Home.

  39. AB absolutely schooled this clown last year, beating him up and down the field.

    He needs to check himself because when he faces top competition he is the one that looks irrelevant.

  41. I hope Josh Allen has a good career so we can relive this rant from Jalen Ramsey in several years.

    But I am pretty surprised that he complimented Mariota and Watson, being divisional rivals and all… Jaguars vs Titans games got pretty heated last year.

  42. “I don’t care what nobody say”
    _____________________________________

    That lends a lot of credibility to his “intelligent” critique. Look out, Einstein, another genius walks this earth.

  47. This clown BETTER hope he has a long career and stays healthy…and out of trouble. But I don’t see that happening!

  48. “I think Tyrod Taylor is actually a better quarterback than he gets credit for, because he does not make mistakes.”

    That’s cause he barely throws the ball. He only throws to guys who are wide open by a 5 yard radius.

  50. 75% true. you gotta love what leonard brought to the jaguars though ever since he showed up they developed identity and confidence, it may be a lil arrogant at times but at least its a united team now.

  51. “That’s a stupid pick to me”
    __________________________________

    Well, if there’s one thing Jalen knows, it’s “stupid”.

  54. kcflake says:
    August 15, 2018 at 9:39 am
    Ramsey is quickly killing his reputation.

    ——————————————

    No he’s confirming it.

  57. This is refreshing. You want honest opinions on what players think about who they’re competing against, and he gave people that. It’s extremely rare in this sport. And also, for those who are questioning his intelligence because he’s not speaking the same brand of English as you are insane. He made academic All-conference in college and comes from a very intelligent family.

  61. ok wait. So I understand this;

    All this time we’ve been calling Joe Flacco “Jump-ball-Joe” we had him confused for his division foe, Ben Rothlesburger? Got it.

    And Joe Flacco has really been the 2nd coming of Tim Couch all this time and it’s really John Harbaugh and their D that brought them to a SB win. Got it.

    Aside from that, for the rest of it, he’s basically saying what we all knew anyway

  62. He’s not totally off base with his evaluation of Josh Allen.

    Josh Allen isn’t a good QB. He’s a good QB Prospect. He can be developed into a good QB, but he’s not there yet. His ability to throw on the run with accuracy will get him far in the League. It’s a shame that his coaches to move the pocket for him, and design a running game to compliment a moving pocket.

  63. Wait, Josh Allen who just got drafted and never played a single regular season snap sucks? I think you should give QBs at least 2 NFL seasons before passing judgement. And how many SBs does Big Ben have?

    Ramsey will be washed out in a few years. He’s going to be Sherman/Revis. They’ll be in and out of their prime before they turn 30.

  64. .
    As a fan I find Ramsey amusing. I’d I were his agent I’d warn him that he is on a collision course with Tom Coughlin and things are probably going to end badly.
    .

  65. amurdora says:
    August 15, 2018 at 9:59 am
    So many old dudes in here crying that someone is on your lawn. Can any of you explain to me how exactly your life is impacted in the slightest bit by this guys words?

    The only thoughts on the matter I have are that this dude is gonna look fantastic this year or look real foolish. I look forward to seeing which it is because either entertains me.

    Oh and uh, he’s completely correct in his analysis, especially about Tyrod Taylor. No idea why Buffalo hates him so much.
    ———–

    It’s not even old dudes, it’s millennial beta males.

  66. I guess some people just love to hear themselves talk…. no matter how foolish or idiotic they may sound….. sad!!!

  67. I’m indifferent to trashing talking. Yes it’s annoying but if you find comedic relief in it, then it’s actually funny.

    But I find it better then the plain generic answers and over the top celebrating of other teammates like Jarvis Laundry has done while being on the Browns.

    Either way, at least it gets the people going hahahaha just look at the comments

  70. he lost all credibility when saying taylor was underrated. he is the worst starting qb in the league.

  77. Thing is, he is one of if not the best Cornerback in the league, I remember this guy named Deion Sanders, he sure talked a lot of crap and showboated a lot but he did alright for himself, cornerback is a position where that swag or confidence is needed. Maybe he’s just trying to bait these guys into throwing the ball his way, he may be smarter than we think.

  83. edukator44 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 10:25 am
    he lost all credibility when saying taylor was underrated. he is the worst starting qb in the league.
    ——-

    Hmmmm… a guy who directly faces QBs every snap, versus some Stump the Schwab body type couch potato who thinks “fantasy football” is a sport.

    I’ll take the opinion of the guy who actually plays the game and realizes that Tyrod does a very good job of taking care of the football and managing the game.

    He has plenty of credibility to me.

  85. I love it when players are honest and don’t give the politically correct canned answers. Makes me miss the days of Bernie Kosar doing pre season commentary for the Browns and talking about how players parents should be ashamed of them for being that terrible.

    This is rated G compared to how they talk about each other in the locker rooms. Why is it ok for guys on Fox Sports and ESPN to say stuff like this but if an active player gives his first hand opinion he’s automatically a big mouth”.

  86. Don’t know what Steeler fans are doing in here. Roethlisberger had what 7 turnovers in two games against them?

    By the way Steeler fans, you never had a lead in that playoff game. But your offense really came alive after they had fallen behind by 3 TDs.

  87. coloradical420 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 10:24 am
    Oh, Tom Coughlin is going to love this. LOL! Match + Dumpster. This kid is toxic as hell!
    ————

    We had several guys like Ramsey when Tom was here. He loved it, as long as you came to work 5 minutes early and did your job on the field.

    Joke’s on you.

  88. infectorman says:
    August 15, 2018 at 10:21 am
    ok wait. So I understand this;

    All this time we’ve been calling Joe Flacco “Jump-ball-Joe” we had him confused for his division foe, Ben Rothlesburger? Got it.

    And Joe Flacco has really been the 2nd coming of Tim Couch all this time and it’s really John Harbaugh and their D that brought them to a SB win. Got it.

    Aside from that, for the rest of it, he’s basically saying what we all knew anyway
    ———

    Nope, Flacco suks.

  89. taintedsaints2009 says:
    August 15, 2018 at 10:20 am
    Flacco has probably the best playoff performance ever. He has a ring.
    ——–

    BOTH of Eli’s playoff runs that culminated with Super Bowls were more impressive.

  92. This is what he said about cousins, to all the dumb packer fans saying he didn’t mention cousins. He did. Reading is hard.

    What about Kirk Cousins?
    I think he’s good. I think he’s a winner. He’s a hell of a competitor. Coming off the play action, he’s the best quarterback in the league. Play action passing, he’s a hell of a quarterback.

  93. It’s unfortunate he can’t join the Jaguars’ joint practices with the Vikings this week. He might have learned something from his fellow Florida State alum Xavier Rhodes about being a great cornerback without sounding like an idiot.

  94. Love it. Rule #1 is never give the other team (or player) a reason to beat you. Teams are already preparing for Jacksonville, who won’t be sneaking up on anyone this year. Ramsey running his mouth will only make things tougher for them.

  96. Jags have great linebacker and d-line groups in front of Ramsay. He’s not holding back at all now, letting his every thought just fly out of his mouth, but he better just be prepared for when he doesn’t have a defense chock full of studs around him. It’s a lot harder to talk crap about almost everyone then.

    The Jags could fall off a cliff. They aren’t really built to last. Unproven qb getting paid too much, to try and not lose games, so the defense can win them. More drama with this team in offseason already, such as thr Ramsay, Ngakoue, Fowler situation…Are they handling their one year or moderate success well? A lot of free agent signings on D: Campbell, Jackson, Dareus, Bouye, Gipson, Church. Free agent deals can be great in the first and second year…but they can cost you a lot of money on the back end of the deals for a dude who is over the hill. They lose Colvin and Posluszny, both starters.

    Ramsay running his mouth makes me kind of hope they do fall off the cliff.

  99. He’s entitled to his opinion, but until he actually wins something he can’t expect to be taken seriously. The fact is NE beat him like a drum in the 2nd half of the AFCC, that’s why he’s mad about how they used Blake. Trust me Jalen, the coaches knew just how much Blake could handle and the reason the game was even close was because they led with an injured (but effective) Fournette as long as they could.

  100. Ben throws for 470 yards and 5 TDs (to 1 INT), with those TDs being spread among 4 different players. If he’s that mediocre, so is your defense, so don’t run your mouth.

  101. Remember when sportsmanship was considered a good thing?
    I do, at least when I was a kid.
    I’m not a fan of players who trash talk , especially not like this.
    Your’re proud of your team, fine.
    You think you’re good, fine.
    Let your play speak for you.

  102. Mr. Wright 212 says:

    August 15, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Nope, Flacco suks.
    ————————–
    And Flacco is still better than Lamar Jackson. ha ha ha!

  103. FSU education or lack thereof.smh FSU should make these guys attend class once in a while. lol How embarrassing!

  105. Part of me admires the candor. But saying Josh Allen has a big arm, “supposedly,” implies that he might not. Allen may or may not succeed in the league, but I think his arm strength cannot be questioned.

    You wonder what he said to AJ Green right before Green body slammed him.

  106. Shanahan could not turn Brian Hoyer into a winner. Zero win in 2017 as 49er starting QB. A coach can only teach and call plays. It is up to the QB to do it on the field and to make good decisions.

