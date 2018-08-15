Johnny Manziel in CFL concussion protocol, will miss a game

AP

Johnny Manziel’s comeback season in the Canadian Football League has suffered another setback.

Manziel suffered a concussion in last week’s loss and has been placed in the CFL’s concussion protocol, the Montreal Alouettes announced. Barstool Sports, which partners with Manziel on a podcast, reported that Manziel will not play this week.

It hasn’t been pretty for Manziel in the CFL this year. He never got on the field with his first team, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, before they traded him to Montreal. In his two games with Montreal he has completed 27 of 46 passes for 272 yards, with zero touchdowns and four interceptions. The Alouettes lost both games Manziel started.

The 25-year-old Manziel is hoping to return to the NFL, where he hasn’t played since the Browns cut him after the 2015 season. He’s under contract to the Alouettes for both this year and next year, and so far he hasn’t done anything that would make an NFL team show interest.