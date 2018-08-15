Jon Gruden: Nothing’s settled with starting offensive line

AP

Donald Penn made his first practice appearance of the summer on Tuesday and he found himself in an unfamiliar spot on the Raiders offensive line.

Penn has been almost exclusively a left tackle throughout his career, but the Raiders had him at right tackle after activating him from the physically unable to perform list. Penn said he’s willing to do anything it takes to win and head coach Jon Gruden said on Wednesday that no final decisions have been made about where Penn will wind up playing this season.

“Donald Penn has played right tackle in the past,” Gruden said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “By no means are we done. We haven’t settled on any starting lineups yet.”

Gruden added that the team didn’t want to disrupt first-round pick Kolton Miller since he has been playing left tackle while Penn was recovering from foot surgery. That may not be a final call for how they’ll line up come Week One, but if Miller shows he can handle the position well enough to be one of the first five it seems unlikely that they’d choose to disrupt things down the line either.