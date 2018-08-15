Julio Jones, Steve Sarkisian in “much better space” this year

AP

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan believes the team’s offense is way ahead of where it was last year when offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was in his first year with the club.

Wide receiver Julio Jones agrees with Ryan that things have been going well for the unit. He said the offense “can do everything” and the positive vibes exist on a more personal level as well.

Jones said that he and Sarkisian have a better relationship now that the team has moved past the “hype, stress and pressure” that accompanied Sarkisian’s arrival in Atlanta. The coordinator agrees that a full regular season and two playoff games have made things smoother.

“We have a year under our belt together,” Sarkisian said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Eighteen games of working together and understanding the things he does and what he’s comfortable with. I think all of that adding up has put us in a much better space at this time this year then maybe this time a year ago. It’s night and day of kind of where we are at.”

Jones said earlier this month that having everyone on the same page is essential to improved efficiency in the red zone, so we’ll see if the better relationship between coach and player bears that kind of fruit on the field.