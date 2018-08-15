Kalen Ballage has Ryan Tannehill’s support, must clear concussion protocol

Getty Images

Dolphins rookie running back Kalen Ballage has had better weeks.

He was booted from the huddle by quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Sunday after blowing an assignment in pass protection and was out of practice altogether on Tuesday due to a concussion. Ballage will remain out until he’s cleared through the concussion protocol and can look forward to a warmer response from Tannehill when he is back on the field.

“I believe in Kalen,” Tannehill said, via the Palm Beach Post. “I know the talent that he has. He has every tool that we need him to have. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s fast, he catches the ball well, he can pass protect. I told Kalen after the fact, I just want him to have more urgency. We want him to help us. I know he can help us, but we have to know what we’re doing when we’re on the field, especially in pass protection. I think he’s picked it up. I think he’s doing a good job of pressing forward and he’s going to help us this year.”

With Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore on hand, any struggles in picking up the offense or assignments is going to hurt the fourth-round pick’s chances at earning early playing time in Miami. Injuries won’t help either, although there’s little for Ballage to do but follow the steps of the protocol at the moment.