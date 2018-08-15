Lane Johnson hopes Patriots fans “raise hell” when he plays in New England

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 15, 2018, 5:41 AM EDT
AP

The Eagles play at New England on Thursday night, and Philadelphia offensive lineman Lane Johnson is hoping for a rude welcome.

Johnson, who ripped the Patriots this offseason after the Eagles beat them in the Super Bowl, said he’ll love it if Patriots fans get on his case at Gillette Stadium.

“Oh yeah. I hope so. I hope they raise hell,” Johnson said. “They can cuss me, they can say whatever they want. At the end of the day, I’m not blocking them, I’m blocking guys on the edge, so it really doesn’t matter what they say. I know that I’m not going to be well-liked, this team is not going to be well-liked going there, so it’s going to basically bring out our best.”

Johnson said in February that he was looking forward to spending the offseason reading all the hate mail that was pouring in from New England. On Thursday night the folks in New England can tell Johnson how much they hate him in person.

8 responses to “Lane Johnson hopes Patriots fans “raise hell” when he plays in New England

  3. Dang. What a terrible winner. If somebody from NE trolled a team like Johnson has after a SB victory, theyd be canned from the team.

  4. That awkward moment when a player tries to take some thunder out of the rude greeting he will receive when he arrives in the stadium.

    Yeah that’s what you hoped for all along Lane. Ok👌

    I’m sure you do like the attention this brings you though. I’m also sure 75% of those reading this article never had heard of you before you were spouting off about the Pats.

  7. Lane Johnson should be more concerned about the Patriots cheating during the game. Hopefully Roger Goodell has security measures in place so the Patriots won’t be able to deflate the footballs again. Blaming the ideal gas law for somebody taking air out of the footballs is a joke. The honorable Ted Wells proved this in his report. The ideal gas law does not apply. Footballs are not filled with gas, they are filled with air. Gas is a liquid that is used to power engines in vehicles like cars and lawnmowers. Que the Patriot fanboys with their grand conspiracy theories

  8. Love him if your an eagles fan, hate him if your a pats fan. the guy faced Von Miller, joey bosa, demarcus lawrence twice, JPP twice, everson griffin, kalil mack- all of whom rush from his side= gave up one half of one sack in 19 games to a guy you never heard of. Would you prefer Luke Joekel or Eric Fisher, the two tackles taken ahead of him in the draft? me neither

