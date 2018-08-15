LeSean McCoy, Delicia Cordon settle eviction dispute

AP

While the legal matters between Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy and his former girlfriend Delicia Cordon appear to be far from over, one aspect of their ongoing dispute has been resolved.

According to Mitchell Northam of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, lawyers for McCoy and Cordon met in a Fulton County courtroom on Tuesday for a closed door mediation session that led to an agreement on Cordon’s eviction from the Milton home owned by McCoy.

Cordon will be escorted through the premises by a sheriff next week so she can retrieve photos, a Christmas tree, holiday decorations and a gold chain belonging to her son. Lawyers for both sides will be present for the event as well.

An eviction notice for Cordon had been filed on behalf of McCoy by his attorneys on June 6. Attorneys for Cordon claimed the eviction had been improperly served and noted that Cordon had already left the residence but had items remaining at the residence that she could not retrieve due to the locks on the home being changed.

The resolution of the eviction matter does not end the ongoing disputes between the two.

Cordon has sued McCoy for damages over a home invasion that left her with several injuries and with items of jewelry stolen and furniture stolen or damaged. Cordon’s lawyers implied her belief that McCoy orchestrated the home invasion against her.