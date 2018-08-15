Marcus Davenport “accelerating” in return to field

AP

Saints first-round pick Marcus Davenport has not worked much this summer due to a groin injury, but that could change soon.

Davenport was at practice as an observer on Wednesday and head coach Sean Payton said thinks are moving in the right direction for the defensive end to resume practicing with the team.

“It’s good,” Payton said, via the New Orleans Advocate. “The news we’re hearing is real good, so he’s going to be kind of ramping up and accelerating with regards to getting back on the field. That’s encouraging.”

Both of the Saints 2017 first-round picks missed time last summer due to injuries, but cornerback Marshon Lattimore and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk both wound up having strong rookie seasons despite those absences. After trading next year’s first-round pick to move up to get Davenport to boost their pass rush, the Saints will be hoping things play out the same way this time.