Martavis Bryant returns to practice

Raiders receiver Martavis Bryant returned to practice Wednesday after missing the previous two days with migraines, Matt Schneidman of the Mercury News reports.

The condition apparently has affected Bryant for years.

Coach Jon Gruden confirmed Monday that Bryant missed that day’s practice with “a headache.”

Bryant made one catch for 18 yards on four targets in the Raiders’ preseason opener. He is on the second team behind Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson.

Bryant has drawn both criticism and praise from Gruden during camp.