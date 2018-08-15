Mike Zimmer: Laquon Treadwell getting fresh start with Kirk Cousins

Getty Images

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell‘s first two seasons with the Vikings have not featured the kind of production expected from a first-round pick, but his spot on the depth chart suggests he’ll have a chance to turn things around in his third season.

That chance could be aided by playing with a quarterback who is giving him a clean slate. Kirk Cousins was in Washington the last two years and head coach Mike Zimmer said that’s given the wideout a fresh start this year.

“Kirk has come in with an open mind,” Zimmer said, via the Pioneer Press. “He hasn’t read all the things about what people are saying about Treadwell. … It helps when you’re a receiver and the quarterback has confidence in you that you’re going to go out there and make the play … Treadwell has worked his rear end off to make sure that Kirk has confidence in him.”

Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen are the top two wideouts in Minnesota, which leaves Treadwell to compete with Kendall Wright, Stacy Coley and Brandon Zylstra for a chance to keep building his relationship with Cousins once the regular season gets underway.