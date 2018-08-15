NFL suspends Carlos Henderson for one game

Getty Images

The Broncos haven’t seen Carlos Henderson as he began camp on the reserve/did not report list. If/when he does show up, they now know he will miss the season opener.

The league has suspended Henderson for one game for violation of the league’s substance abuse policy, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

The suspension stems from Henderson’s arrest on a marijuana possession charge in Louisiana in January.

Henderson’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, said at the start of camp that his client was dealing with a personal issue.

The Broncos made Henderson a third-round pick in 2017, but he missed the season after injuring his thumb in a preseason game. Denver drafted two wideouts this spring.