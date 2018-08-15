Panthers sign DE Kiante Anderson

Getty Images

The Panthers added a new defensive end to the roster on Wednesday.

Kiante Anderson is the new name to add to the depth chart in Carolina. It’s the second stop in the NFC South for Anderson, who signed with the Buccaneers in July and was cut from their roster after appearing in last week’s preseason game.

Anderson went undrafted out of East Carolina. He had 54 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles over 18 appearances the last two years.

The Panthers announced that they have waived defensive end Karter Schult. Schult signed with the team in May and had one tackle in their first preseason outing.