Police video undercuts Antonio Callaway’s weed excuse

The latest episode of Hard Knocks contains plenty of interaction between team officials and rookie receiver Antonio Callaway regarding Callaway’s recent citation for marijuana possession. But the most important interaction happens early in the episode, when Callaway is pulled over by police.

“Antonio,” the officer says in the portion of the video generated in connection with the stop, “I do smell a little bit of weed in the car. Were you smoking earlier or anything like that?”

Callaway then trots out the “my car just got shipped up here” defense, a far more specific (and somewhat less implausible) version of “the weed wasn’t mine.” But here’s the flaw in his argument, one that isn’t addressed at all during a Hard Knocks episode that focuses on whether Callaway tells the team the truth about not knowing that marijuana was in the car: If the police officer smelled it, Callaway should have smelled it, too.

Unlike tobacco, marijuana has a distinct, pervasive odor (or so they say). Callaway, barring an olfactory deficiency, would have smelled it from inside the car, especially if the officer smelled it from outside the car.

And let’s rewind to the moment the car arrived from Florida. The moment Callaway opened the door for the first time, that dank, skunky, nasty smell would have smacked him in the face (or so they say).

The episode includes coach Hue Jackson on multiple occasions making it clear that he believes Callaway, but that “if I’m wrong on this one, I’m gonna have your ass.”

“I think he’s telling me the truth,” Jackson says. “He knows if he’s lying to me, then I’m done. . . . Everybody gets one Mulligan. And it better be a Mulligan when you’re telling the f–king truth. If it’s not, then I’m done with you.”

The editing of the episode doesn’t make it entirely clear whether the truth on which Jackson relies is that it wasn’t Callaway’s weed or that Callaway didn’t know the weed was in the car. Regardless, if he’s lying as to the latter point (and, again, unless he’s hard of smelling, he is), he’s lying as to the former point.

That said, who cares if Callaway was smoking weed? The NFL shouldn’t. The problem for Callaway is that the NFL does, and that the deeper issue here isn’t weed but trust. Based on the reality that there’s no way he didn’t know weed was in the car, the team’s current trust in him may be misplaced.

  1. I want nothing but the best for the Browns and their fans, God knows they deserve it, but they passed on Wentz to get this guy and then end up trading him for a 7th round pick.

    Jesus.

  2. There is no flaw in his defense. If his brother smoked heavily in the car the weed smell lingers in a car for weeks roach or no roach.

    So yes he might have smelled it and didnt see anything at first glance so sorry that’s just trying to twist his words.

    That being said its pretty likely it was his and nobody should be that nieve to think it wasnt.

  5. joetoronto says:
    August 15, 2018 at 7:58 am
    I want nothing but the best for the Browns and their fans, God knows they deserve it, but they passed on Wentz to get this guy and then end up trading him for a 7th round pick.
    Jesus.

    What? Wrong guy man.

  6. One flaw in the argument of this post: someone who has smoked a lot of marijuana could become “nose blind” to that particular smell, just as a car can have a terrible (and impossible to miss) dog smell that the owner doesn’t notice. It’s perfectly reasonable that a nose blind person could miss an otherwise strong smell while in the car that a police officer could detect while standing outside of it (with a window open).

  9. Need to get your Browns WR’s right !

    Former 1st round pick Corey Coleman was traded to the Bills for a 7th rounder – that’s the player you’re thinking of.

    Antonio Callaway is an idiot and a 4th round rookie. Why Jackson is giving him this chance is a joke, hope the NFL steps in.

  10. joetoronto says:
    August 15, 2018 at 7:58 am
    I want nothing but the best for the Browns and their fans, God knows they deserve it, but they passed on Wentz to get this guy and then end up trading him for a 7th round pick.

    Jesus.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    You do realize this isn’t an article on Corey Coleman?

  11. Just to put it out there, I’ve never been able to pick up the smell of weed, burnt or unburnt. I mean, putting a jar right up to my nose, sure, I smell the aroma, sometimes strongly. But I have been in zero situations in my life where I knew there was weed in a room without seeing it or someone telling me. Also, cops abuse the hell out of “I smell marijuana” as an excuse to search your car, police are wicked shady.

  12. Hue Jackson’s comments on this mess once again reflect his utter incompetence. How did this guy ever become a head coach in the NFL? And why on earth is he still coaching the Browns?

  13. Anosmia (the medical term for a loss of sense of smell) is probably more common in pro football players that the general populace, to be fair, because it can be caused by head trauma and broken noses, which are much more common in people who take part in contact sports than football.Plus, temporary anosmia caused by colds, other infections or hayfever is pretty common, especially considering that some of the medications used to treat such conditions are known to induce anosmia as well. That’s not to say I buy his excuse (the most likely explanation is that he’s an idiot – he was driving with a suspended license, after all), but it’s more plausible than you’d think.

  14. joetoronto says:
    August 15, 2018 at 7:58 am
    I want nothing but the best for the Browns and their fans, God knows they deserve it, but they passed on Wentz to get this guy and then end up trading him for a 7th round pick.

    Jesus.

    ————————————————————————————-

    ummmm Callaway wasn’t traded…

  15. Not really flawed at all. Mike, you’re assuming he didn’t smell it. Just not much you can do about it when you car is shipped from Florida. Just hope it eventually dissipates. I’m sure he didn’t expect to get stopped by the police. It’s not illegal to have the odor of marijauna. He told the officer his brother smokes it. He didn’t know there was residue under the seat.

  16. Cops use the “I smell marijuana” excuse ALL the time to justify a search of the car. It’s because it can’t be proved later there wasn’t a smell of marijuana.

  18. factschecker says:
    August 15, 2018 at 8:21 am
    The prosecution could go with the classic “Whoever smelt it, dealt it” argument.
    ***********
    Admittedly I am not an Attorney but my legal advice to everyone is this: If a Cop ever says he smells weed in your car, simply say: “Whoever smelt it, dealt it.” Then tell the Cop they’re under arrest for selling drugs.

  20. Hugh Jackson is a joke. His record says he’s a joke and his fake tough guy act is a bigger joke. The Browns made some good off season moves but keeping this guy around wasn’t one of them.

  21. livenbreathefootball says:
    August 15, 2018 at 8:41 am
    Cops use the “I smell marijuana” excuse ALL the time to justify a search of the car. It’s because it can’t be proved later there wasn’t a smell of marijuana.
    *************
    It’s also because the car smells like weed. Weed smell lingers big time, even if the driver thinks it doesn’t. People who smoke weed slowly get desensitized to the odor and don’t realize how obvious it is to others. It’s like asking a drunk person if they smell like alcohol, or asking a pig farmer if they smell like pig crap. Let’s not forget the obvious that the Cop found weed after saying “it smells like weed”.

