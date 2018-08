Getty Images

The Dolphins cut defensive tackle Gabe Wright for throwing an elbow at a teammate, but he wasn’t out of work long.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Raiders have claimed Wright off waivers.

Wright may have been viewed as expendable in Miami before he got into it with running back Kenyan Drake.

He played in one game for the Dolphins last year, and also appeared with the Browns and Lions and was in Eagles camp last year.