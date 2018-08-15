Rape charges will not be filed against Adam Gotsis

AP

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in Georgia announced on Wednesday that it will not pursue rape charges against Broncos defensive tackle Adam Gotsis.

Gotsis, who played at Georgia Tech in college, was arrested in March after a woman accused him of raping her in 2013. He was released on $50,000 bond and Fulton County D.A. Paul Howard said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, that their investigation did not lead to sufficient evidence to continue with a case.

“After a careful and thorough investigation, The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to proceed with case against Adam Gotsis. My office understands sensitivity of these investigations but evidence doesn’t warrant any further action.”

Gotsis, a 2016 second-round pick, has taken part in the Broncos offseason program and training camp.