Rashaad Penny won’t be out “very long at all” after undergoing surgery

Rashaad Penny underwent surgery in Philadelphia to repair a fractured finger on his left hand, the Seahawks confirmed Wednesday. The prognosis is better than originally thought, possibly putting him back on the field in time for the season opener.

“He had surgery that worked out beautifully,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. “It’s a couple weeks. He can already move it, and it’s not going to be in a cast or any of that kind of stuff, so he’s in pretty good shape.

“We got a great report on it. He’s not going to be out very long at all.”

Chris Carson will start at running back for the Seahawks. It’s the backup job that’s now in question with Penny and Mike Davis out. Davis, who led the team’s tailbacks with 240 yards last season, missed Wednesday’s practice with a sore big toe.

That gives oft-injured C.J. Prosise a chance for more reps. Prosise has played only 11 of 32 games the past two seasons.

Carroll said the Seahawks have seen enough from Penny to know “what he’s capable of doing.”

“He’s shown us all the instincts,” Carroll said. “His want-to is great. His learning ability is excellent. . . . Carrying the football instinctively, how to catch it and run with it, he’s done all that stuff. We’ve seen plenty.”