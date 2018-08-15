Report: Jets not expected to play Brian Winters in preseason

Getty Images

Guard Brian Winters played almost all of last season with an abdominal tear that he said left him unable “to be the type of player” he was in the past.

That player was one who did well enough to land a four-year contract extension with the Jets before last season and Winters said he plans to be “dominant” now that he’s back to health, but it doesn’t look like he’ll have a chance to show it in the preseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets are expected to hold Winters out of preseason games in order to keep him healthy heading into the regular season.

Winters, a 2013 third-round pick, has started 54 games over his first five seasons. That work has tended to be more in the solid category than the dominant one, but even that would be an upgrade over what Winters was able to do while playing hurt last year.