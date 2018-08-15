Report: Saints defensive end Alex Okafor has bone bruise, sprained ankle

Getty Images

New Orleans Saints defensive end Alex Okafor left practice on Wednesday after being hurt in practice, but it appears as though the sixth-year veteran avoided any major injuries.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Okafor’s MRI showed a bone bruise on his knee and an ankle sprain.

Okafor has been working to return from an Achilles tear that ended his 2017 season after 10 games. The former Arizona Cardinals fourth-round pick had recorded 4.5 sacks with a pair of forced fumbles as part of a resurgent Saints defense.

A bone bruise and ankle sprain would seem to be good news all things considered for Okafor and the Saints when more debilitating knee injuries could have been on the table.