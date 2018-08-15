Report: Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny has hand injury, broken finger

AP

Seahawks first-round pick Rashaad Penny left practice early on Monday. According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the reason for his departure was due to a hand injury that included a broken finger.

The rookie running back out of San Diego State had carried eight times for 16 yards in his preseason debut Thursday against the Indianapolis Colts. He also caught two passes for 7 yards.

The Seahawks did not practice on Tuesday and head coach Pete Carroll did not speak to reporters after practice on Monday to give an update on Penny’s injury. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said he believed Penny was OK when asked about his status immediately after practice.

“I haven’t heard yet, but I think so,” he said.

Seattle selected Penny with the 27th overall pick after trading down in the first round. He was the second running back selected in this year’s draft behind only Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants.

Penny has been working behind running back Chris Carson throughout the preseason. The Seahawks have hoped the tandem could right a rushing attack that struggled heavily to produce in 2017 amid injuries and ineffectiveness.