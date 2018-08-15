Reports: Phillip Dorsett OK after leaving Tuesday’s practice

Getty Images

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett went for a medical evaluation after going down during Patriots practice on Tuesday and it appears he avoided any serious injury.

Dorsett spent time in the blue medical tent getting checked out before emerging to watch the remainder of the session and catch passes on the side of the field. According to multiple reports, Dorsett checked out fine and is not expected to miss any practice time.

That’s a good development for the Patriots as they’ve parted ways with two receivers who were injured this summer and have practiced without others for medical reasons during camp. They’ll also need as many hands on deck as possible with Julian Edelman set to serve a four-game suspension to start the year.

Dorsett caught 12 passes for 194 yards last year after being acquired in a trade with the Colts just before the season. Quarterback Tom Brady said Tuesday that Dorsett has “been doing so well” in his first full offseason with the club.