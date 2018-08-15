Roquan Smith: Missing camp “just the business side of things”

AP

Roquan Smith missed his entire rookie training camp while he and the Bears haggled over his contract, but he said upon arriving that he didn’t regret it, and was ready to get to work.

“No, that’s just the business side of things,” Smith said Tuesday, via Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. “It is what it is. And I’m just happy to be here now.”

The lengthy absence ended when Smith’s side and the Bears reached a compromise on voided guarantees, offering the No. 8 overall pick protection from on-field actions costing him.

And with that in hand, the Bears have to go about the business of getting him ready to start at inside linebacker. He went through his first light practice yesterday and will be with the team for joint workouts with the Broncos, but both sides are cognizant of the risk of injury by plunging headfirst into action after a month of working out alone.

“I have confidence in the coaches and the athletic training staff and myself,” Smith said. “We’ll take the proper steps for me to come back.”

Nagy said he wasn’t sure whether Smith will play against the Broncos Saturday, but thinks having him ready to start the regular season opener is a realistic goal.

“From the time we got to know Roquan in OTAs, we understand he’s a very driven individual, both on and off the field, and I know he’s going to do everything he possibly can to catch up,” Nagy said. “Now he’s got to do it, so to be able to get out here in Denver and have some good practices, it’s a great time for him. It’s good for him to get back in shape and take some hits.”

And hopefully for the Bears, deliver some, as they anticipate the Georgia linebacker being an impact player, now that he’s actually there.