Safety Robert Golden says he’s no longer with the Chiefs

Getty Images

Safety Robert Golden signed a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in April after spending the first six seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But after a lone preseason game with the Chiefs, Golden has apparently decided he no longer wants to play in Kansas City.

Golden said in a pair of tweets Wednesday night that he no longer is a member of the Chiefs and indicated he wasn’t happy about his situation.

I am no longer a Kansas City Chief. Although I appreciate the opportunity that organization gave me, the fit was not ideal for me. Look forward to being in a better situation here in the near future! 🙏🏾 — Robert Golden (@R0bG0lden) August 16, 2018

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network supplemented the tweets by reporting that Golden didn’t feel like he was getting the opportunities he hoped for with the Chiefs and that he was released at his request.

“He’s hoping to catch on with another team soon,” agent Jordan Woy told Rapoport.

Golden started 12 games is six seasons with Pittsburgh, recording 125 tackles with two interceptions and a forced fumble. He recorded one tackle in Kansas City’s preseason game against Houston last week.