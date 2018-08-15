Seahawks add veteran linebacker Erik Walden

Getty Images

After spending the offseason turning over their veteran defense, the Seahawks brought in a veteran.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Seahawks have agreed to a deal with veteran outside linebacker Erik Walden.

Walden’s going to turn 33 next week, and had a lackluster season with the Titans last year.

He is two years removed from recording 11.0 sacks for the Colts, which was the one season in his career he had more than 6.0.

The Seahawks have kicked the tires on some veterans for depth, after saying goodbye to players like Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril, Richard Sherman, and Kam Chancellor.