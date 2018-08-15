Sean McDermott: Corey Coleman will play Friday

AP

The Bills acquired former first-round receiver Corey Coleman from the Browns 10 days ago. When the Bills face the Browns in two days, Coleman will make his Buffalo debut.

That’s what coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Wednesday, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com.

“We’re getting to the point now where it’s, ‘Hey, here’s the playbook, you got to know it,'” McDermott said. “Right now we’re still digesting. . . . There will be some clarity around what his role is Friday night. Biggest thing is we want him to come out and play fast and play physical.”

That’s something he wasn’t doing in Cleveland, which prompted the decision to trade him for the football equivalent of a bowl of soup: A seventh-round pick in 2020. If he’s not motivated to perform when he has a chance to perform against the Browns, he’ll never be.