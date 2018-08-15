Terrelle Pryor continues to take the high road

AP

Jets receiver Terrelle Pryor had a rough day on Tuesday, from being heckled by Washington defenders to facing a pulled punch from safety D.J. Swearinger that induced a flinch to being called out by Jets coach Todd Bowles for talking about Pryor’s ankle injury. Pryor took the high road on Tuesday, and he’s taken it again on Wednesday.

“My goal is to compete, sharpen my football skills and make it clear to my new teammates that they can depend on me,” Pryor said in a statement posted on social media. “It’s crucial for me to be a positive role model for the kids who came to training camp to watch us. My behavior here and during the season is bigger than proving some sort of point during joint practices. I will continue to work hard and lead by example by not making it about me and keeping the focus on the Jets organization.”