Texans signing Nick Rose

Getty Images

The Texans need a kicker short term with Ka'imi Fairbairn nursing an undisclosed injury that Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle called a “minor, short-term” injury.

Houston worked out Giorgio Tavecchio and Nick Rose on Wednesday and settled on Rose, per Wilson.

Rose, a University of Texas product, recently worked out for the Buccaneers.

He was with the Chargers for two games last season and with Washington for eight. Rose went 11-for-14 on field goals and 23-of-26 on extra points.

Tavecchio was considered the favorite to land the job, because of his relationship with Texans special teams coach Brad Seely. Seely was Tavecchio’s position coach last season in Oakland.