Texans work out Giorgio Tavecchio and Nick Rose

There may be a new kicker joining the Texans.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the team worked out Giorgio Tavecchio and Nick Rose on Wednesday. Wilson adds that the team is considering signing Tavecchio.

Ka'imi Fairbairn is currently the only kicker on the Houston roster. He hit the only field goal and both extra points he tried in the preseason opener. Fairbairn was 20-of-25 on field goals and 32-of-35 on extra points last season.

Tavecchio was released by the Raiders this summer as Oakland opted to go with Eddy Pineiro and Mike Nugent instead. He was 16-of-21 on field goals and 33-of-34 on extra points for the Raiders last season.

Rose recently worked out for the Buccaneers and spent time with both Washington and the Chargers last season.