Todd Haley challenges Jarvis Landry to take Antonio Callaway under his wing

AP

Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley challenged veteran receiver Jarvis Landry to take troubled rookie Antonio Callaway under his wing. Hard Knocks showed Haley talking to Landry about Callaway on the sideline during the preseason opener, telling the Pro Bowler that “Larry Fitzgerald would” do it.

“Hey, you need to take that kid on,” Haley said. “I don’t care if he’s [expletive] living at your house. We can’t have him [expletive] up. Can you do that?”

After Landry answers, “Yes, sir,” Haley continues: “You’ve got all this passion. Just take the kid under your wing. Larry Fitzgerald would.”

Haley coached Fitzgerald in Arizona.

Haley was asked about the exchange Wednesday.

“They showed everything, huh? I forgot about [the show airing], but I got a lot of texts this morning,” Haley said, via quotes distributed by the team. “I love Jarvis and what he brings to this team. He is going to be at the forefront of changing this culture. There is no doubt about that. Tyrod [Taylor], you could throw in that group. Jarvis is a guy that wants to win. What more could you ask from a guy is that strong, strong desire to have success and win games? For us, the fun is in the winning. It is too much work if you go out there and don’t experience the fun of wining. Jarvis is the type of guy that will do anything necessary to give us the best chance to get that done.”