Todd Haley: Whatever decisions Hue Jackson makes, I’m 100 percent behind him

AP

Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley downplayed an exchange with head coach Hue Jackson on the first episode of Hard Knocks.

In a meeting of the coaches shown in the show’s premiere, Haley challenged Jackson for giving veterans’ days off during training camp. Haley was more forceful than running backs coach Freddie Kitchens was in initially disagreeing with resting veterans.

Jackson replies that it’s his team and his way.

Haley said Wednesday he thought it was a healthy exchange, reiterating Jackson’s take on what to viewers seemed an awkward scene.

“The great thing about here is coach Jackson gives us assistant coaches the opportunity to speak our opinion,” Haley said, via quotes distributed by the team. “Ultimately, it is his decision of what he wants to do, and I will 100 percent support it. It is not always the case where assistants get to voice and opinion or thoughts. Some of them he is going to take. Some of them he is not. Whatever decision is made, I am 100 percent behind.”