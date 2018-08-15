Tony Dungy: Jameis Winston “has to be a leader all the time”

AP

Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy believes in Jameis Winston, but he also challenged the Buccaneers quarterback to turn his current situation to a positive.

Winston was suspended the first three games after groping an Uber driver, and for Dungy, that underscored the pressure on Winston to improve off the field as well as on.

“For Jameis, he has to be a leader all the time,” Dungy said, via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times. “He’s a great leader on the field. He’s a great leader in the locker room. He’s a great leader when he’s here. Now, he has to take it on his shoulders to lead off the field and away from the building as well. I’m praying he’ll do that.”

Dungy also slipped into a parenting role, using one of his own father’s lessons to him.

“I look at it as something my dad would always tell me, . . . with the same phrase, all the time: ‘What are you doing to do now to make the situation better?'” Dungy said. “I think that’s where we are, and that’s where Jameis is. We can look back on it and debate why it happened and all the negatives, but it’s where we are, and what does he have to do to now to be that leader on and off the field that the Buccaneers need?

“He has to figure that out. He has to mature. He has to make this negative situation and turn it into a positive. I saw some things on the field today that led me to believe that’s what he’s trying to do. Now he has to carry that off the field as well. It can be a positive.”

Dungy spoke with the Buccaneers Tuesday after being inducted to the team’s Ring of Honor, and he emphasized to them how much young people in the Tampa community look up to them. And since Winston’s the highest-profile player on the team, that opportunity falls especially heavily on him.