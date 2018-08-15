Trainer addresses death of Jerod Mayo’s dog

Getty Images

Weeks after the dog owned by former Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo went missing, the dog was found dead in a trash bag at the home of its trainer. The trainer, charged with multiple crimes, claims that the corpse was hidden due to fear.

In a statement sent by email to the Sun Chronicle, Amelia Ferreira admitted to “not being honest” regarding the death of Knox, a five-year-old English bulldog, and she claimed that she “allowed fear to cloud my judgment and made decisions that hurt other people.”

“I don’t know why Knox died and it eats at me every day that his family is still left not knowing what caused his death,” Ferreira said. “I didn’t make the right decisions but what I am 100 percent sure of is that I absolutely did not hurt Knox nor did I do anything to him that caused his death.”

She claims she found Knox dead in a crate. She originally told police the dog went missing while she was walking it on June 28.

Tests showed no signs of trauma, and revealed no clear cause for the dog’s death.