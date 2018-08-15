Travis Frederick getting shoulder checked out after dealing with stingers

Getty Images

Center Travis Frederick has never missed a game in his five seasons. The Cowboys hope he doesn’t start now.

Frederick missed the team’s walk-through Wednesday morning to go to Los Angeles to have his shoulder examined, Jason Garrett said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News.

Frederick has dealt with stingers in recent practices, Garrett added, which prompted the Cowboys to send him to Dr. Robert Watkins III for further medical evaluation. The Cowboys expect results later Wednesday.

“We’re just having him checked out by a guy who is really the expert in the field,” Garrett said. “We just think it’s the right thing to do.”

The injury is a new one for Frederick, whose $56.4 million contract is the highest at his position. He signed the extension two years ago, keeping him under contract through 2023.

Considering Frederick is a four-time Pro Bowler and earned All-Pro honors in 2016, none of the Cowboys’ backup plans are nearly as good. Joe Looney worked with the first team at center during the morning walk-through, and All-Pro right guard Zack Martin has received some snaps there during camp as an emergency option.

The Cowboys already lost backup guard Marcus Martin for the season after he tore a ligament in his right big toe in the preseason opener.