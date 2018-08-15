Travis Frederick receives good news

AP

Cowboys center Travis Frederick received good news from his visit to Dr. Robert Watkins on Wednesday. Frederick has nothing more than stingers, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The series of stingers bothered Frederick enough that the Cowboys sent him to Los Angeles for further medical evaluation.

The four-time Pro Bowler arrived back at training camp in time to watch his teammates practice. He does not know when he will return to practice.

“Specifically because with stingers deal with your neck and that’s something I think is a pretty important part of your body,” Frederick said, via Archer. “So I just made sure I was safe for the long term.”

Joe Looney took Frederick’s place with the first team.