Vikings receivers disappointed by missed chance to face Jalen Ramsey

AP

The Vikings and Jaguars are conducting joint practices in advance of their Saturday preseason game. With Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey suspended for the week, he’s missing the game and the practices.

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs regret that Ramsey is absent.

“It’s kind of a bummer that Jalen’s not here because he’s such a great player,” Thielen said Wednesday, via Dave Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “It would have been fun to compete against him.”

“He’s a great corner, and we were looking forward to going against him,” Diggs said. “They went just as far as us [in 2017] and their defense was their strong point. We were looking forward to it. There will come a time.”

That time will come in 2020, when the two teams are due to meet in the regular season. Unless, of course, the Vikings and Jaguars end up representing their conferences in either of the next two Super Bowls.

Between the two teams, the Jaguars seem more likely to get there, primarily because the NFC is chock full of great teams right now, and the AFC simply isn’t.