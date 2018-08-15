Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Patriots RB Ralph Webb is the only player in the NFL with two preseason rushing touchdowns.

Jets QB Teddy Bridgewater had an almost perfect passer rating in the preseason opener.

Dolphins QB Brock Osweiler averaged just four yards per pass in the preseason opener.

The Bills’ quarterbacks had an almost exactly even split of passing yards in the preseason opener: Nathan Peterman threw for 118 yards, while Josh Allen and AJ McCarron had 116 each.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has already been sacked five times this preseason, tied for the most in the NFL.

The Browns gave RB Nick Chubb 15 carries in the preseason opener, putting him atop the league.

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has only one catch in the preseason but it went for a 71-yard touchdown.

Bengals QB Jeff Driskel put up good numbers in the preseason opener.

Texans TE Jordan Akins has two catches this preseason, both for touchdowns.

Titans RB Akrum Wadley helped his chances of making the team with a 64-yard kickoff return, longest in the NFL so far.

Colts K Adam Vinatieri is showing no sign of slowing down, going 3-for-3 on field goals in the preseason opener, including a 51-yarder.

Jaguars QB Cody Kessler looked good in the preseason opener.

Broncos WR Isaiah McKenzie has the only special teams touchdown this preseason, a 78-yard punt return.

Chargers QB Geno Smith‘s 218 yards in the preseason opener put him first in the NFL in passing yards per game.

Raiders RB Chris Warren’s 86-yard preseason opener puts him atop the NFL in preseason rushing per game.

The Chiefs are leading the league in running backs named Williams.

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush went 15-for-23 in the preseason debut.

Giants P Riley Dixon got a heavy workload when the team punted 10 times in the preseason opener.

Eagles third-string QB Nate Sudfeld is showing some promise in the preseason.

Washington QB Colt McCoy has a 143.1 passer rating through one preseason game.

Bears QB Tyler Bray is leading the preseason with 400 passing yards.

Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling has 101 receiving yards, most of any wide receiver in the NFL this preseason.

Vikings RB Latavius Murray is the only player in the league with two runs of 20+ yards this preseason.

Lions rookie RB Kerryon Johnson got a big workload in the preseason opener, with seven carries and four catches.

Falcons CB Damontae Kazee had nine total tackles in the preseason opener.

Saints LB Jay Elliott has an NFL-high two forced fumbles this preseason.

Buccaneers backup quarterback Ryan Griffin has thrown 26 passes without an interception.

Panthers RB Cameron Artis-Payne has just one yard on five carries in the preseason.

Cardinals DE Cap Capi is the preseason leader with three sacks.

The two kickers in Seahawks camp, Sebastian Janikowski and Jason Myers, both have nothing but touchbacks on kickoffs.

Rams WR JoJo Natson is leading the NFL in preseason kickoff return yards.

Raheem Mostert was the 49ers’ leading rusher in the preseason opener.