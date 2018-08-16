Aaron Rodgers plays one series, throws TD pass to Jimmy Graham

AP

Aaron Rodgers said earlier this week he is unlikely to play in the final two preseason games. If Thursday is all we see of the Packers quarterback in the preseason, we didn’t see much.

But the Packers saw enough.

Rodgers played one series — five plays — and departed after throwing a touchdown pass to his new tight end.

He completed only 2-of-4 passes but for 35 yards and a touchdown to Jimmy Graham. The 8-yard score to Graham excited Lambeau Field, where Rodgers played a game for the first time since September 28.

It’s a connection Packers fans hope to see all season.

The Packers also played Brett Hundley and DeShone Kizer in the first half, with Hundley completing 6 of 9 passes for 77 yards before giving way to Kizer. Hundley also had a 10-yard touchdown run.