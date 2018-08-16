Alex Smith plays one drive in his Washington debut

AP

Alex Smith didn’t play in Washington’s preseason opener and he didn’t play much in their second preseason outing.

Smith started against the Jets on Thursday night and led the team to a field goal in his first game action since being traded by Kansas City this offseason. That game-opening drive turned out to be his only action of the night as Colt McCoy came into the game after a Jets punt.

Smith was 4-of-6 for 48 yards, but couldn’t get into the end zone because Jets cornerback Buster Skrine had good coverage on rookie wideout Trey Quinn in the end zone. He did connect for good gains with Rob Kelley, Vernon Davis and Josh Doctson over the course of the drive.

We’ll likely see more of Smith next week, but the first glimpse of the new quarterback in Washington was a mostly positive one.