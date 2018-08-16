Andy Dalton pays it back to Buffalo with Bills fans’ donations

AP

Andy Dalton hit Tyler Boyd for a touchdown on fourth down late in a Week 17 Bengals win over the Ravens last season and Baltimore’s loss meant the Bills advanced to the postseason for the first time in 17 years.

Grateful Bills fans began sending in donations to the donation Dalton and his wife Jordan started to provide support to ill and physically challenged children in Cincinnati and Fort Worth, Texas. Those two cities will be joined by Buffalo this year.

The Daltons posted a video to their social media accounts saying that the foundation will be making a donation to the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo in honor of the support — some $415,000 — they got from the city.

“JJ and I are very excited to get back to Buffalo and support a community that gave so much to our foundation,” Dalton told Michele Steele of ESPN. “The Pass it On Fund is our grant program and it was able to double in size because of all the donations that we received. So for us, we feel like it’s our responsibility to pass it on and give back to Buffalo.”

The end of last season didn’t work out so well for the Ravens, but it certainly did some good for people beyond the Bills roster.