Bears add a long snapper

The Bears added a second long snapper to the roster on Thursday.

The team announced that they have signed Tanner Carew. Patrick Scales, who snapped in every game last season and five games in 2016, was previously the only long snapper on the roster.

Carew played his college ball at Oregon and was the only long snapper invited to this year’s Scouting Combine. His performance in Indy wasn’t enough to make him the only long snapper to be drafted as that honor went to Hunter Bradley when the Packers took him in the seventh round.

Carew was signed by the Seahawks, but got cut in late July.

The Bears opened a roster spot by waiving linebacker Andrew Trumbetti with an injury designation.