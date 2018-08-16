Ben Roethlisberger out of concussion protocol

AP

The Steelers got a scare earlier this week when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger went down in practice, but all is well at the moment.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Roethlisberger has passed through the concussion protocol and is “fine.”

The team seemed to believe it wasn’t a major problem, and he travelled with the team to Green Bay for tonight’s game.

Coach Mike Tomlin had already said Roethlisberger wasn’t going to play in the game, along with star wide receiver and backup quarterback Landry Jones. Tickets for the game still cost the same, however.