Broncos add defensive tackle DeQuinton Osborne, waive Paul Boyette

Getty Images

The Denver Broncos made a change at the defensive tackle position on Wednesday, adding DeQuinton Osborne and waived/injured Paul Boyette.

Osborne initially signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in May out of Oklahoma State. He waived by Dallas later that same month.

Boyette played 10 defensive snaps and two plays on special teams in Denver’s preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings last week. He had signed a futures contract with the team in January. He appeared in four preseason for the Oakland Raiders last year after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Texas.