Browns still expect Josh Gordon’s return, but when?

Getty Images

The Browns still expect Josh Gordon to return, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, which follows what team officials have said privately during Hard Knocks. The question is: When?

“We’ll see when he gets here,” General Manager John Dorsey said last week.

The receiver remains in Gainesville, Florida, under the care of his NFL-sanctioned medical team, per Cabot. They will decide when he’s ready to return to Cleveland.

Gordon did not fail a test, so he does not face a suspension.

The talented but troubled receiver caught 18 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown in five games last season after returning from his most recent suspension.