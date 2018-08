Getty Images

The Buccaneers announced they have signed defensive tackle Drew Iddings. To make room, the team waived defensive tackle Stevie Tu’ikolovatu with an injury designation.

Iddings originally entered the league as a college free agent with the Raiders in 2016.

He spent the 2017 offseason with the Saints before being waived. He signed with the Panthers but spent the season on injured reserve.

Iddings, who played collegiately at South Dakota, was with Carolina during the 2018 offseason.