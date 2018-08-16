Chargers may keep two kickers in the regular season

Getty Images

No team struggled more in the kicking game last year in the Chargers.

So they may try to deal with that problem in bulk this year.

Via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said the team would consider keeping two kickers in the regular season, but that he’d like for one of his kickers to make the decision easy for him.

“I’d love to make the decision sooner than later,” Lynn said. “I really would. But it’s so close right now.”

At the moment, the Chargers have Caleb Sturgis and Roberto Aguayo in camp, two guys overcoming their own issues. Sturgis suffered a hip injury in last year’s opener and never kicked for the Eagles in the regular season. Aguayo’s problems have been well-documented, as the former second-rounder bounced through short stints with the Panthers and Bears after the Buccaneers admitted their overdrafting mistake.

Sturgis made a 45-yard field goal and missed a 41-yarder in Saturday’s preseason opener, while Aguayo hit both his extra points. In practice Wednesday, Sturgis was 7-of-7 on field goals, while Aguayo was 4-of-7, with two of the misses coming from 50 yards or longer.

Lynn said he’d attach more importance to game results, and it would be great if one separated himself. Last year, the Chargers would have been a playoff team with a decent kicker, so the importance of finding an answer can’t be overstated there.