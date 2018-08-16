Chiefs’ first-team offense will play entire first half

AP

After the Chiefs’ first-team offense failed to score on two possessions in the first preseason game, coach Andy Reid said, “Too many mistakes with this game, but that’s what the preseason is for.” Apparently, the Chiefs coach wants to see more out of them this week.

Patrick Mahomes and the starting offensive unit will play the entire first half Friday night against the Falcons, BJ Kissel of the team website reports.

That’s a little unusual, but Mahomes has made only one career start, with all 62 of his snaps coming in the regular-season finale last season.

“You get to go out there and have a little bit more time in the game,” Mahomes said, via Kissel. “Hopefully get into a rhythm and get some scoring drives. That’s something we didn’t have last week, so you want to go out there and score. At the same time, as I’ve said all camp, you want to be efficient. Get in and out of the huddle, make the right checks at the line and get the right protection calls.”

Mahomes played nine snaps in the preseason opener against the Texans, going 5-for-7 for 33 yards. His pass protection left something to be desired, but he wouldn’t go there when asked about it this week.