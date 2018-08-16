Dak Prescott on receivers: We’re starting to get it

Getty Images

The makeup of the Cowboys receiving corps has been a talking point around the team all offseason as the team said farewell to Dez Bryan and Brice Butler while bringing in several new players to serve as targets for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Early word from training camp was that the passing game was having a hard time finding itself, but Prescott feels that things have come together with camp in California coming to an end ahead of Saturday’s preseason game.

“We really click,” Prescott said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We’re starting to get it. As I said, when we have the changeover that we had and had a lot of new guys come in at receiver and play different positions, especially with a bunch of different guys, each of which has something different to offer to our receiving corps, it’s all been good. We’re starting to click, starting to hit the deep ball a lot more in some of these last practices than we did early on. But we knew that would be part of it, working out the kinks and we’re all getting comfortable with each other. It’s fun to do it.”

Prescott went 3-of-3 for 39 yards and a touchdown to rookie wideout Michael Gallup in Dallas’ preseason opener and figures to get more time against the Bengals this weekend. Another good outing won’t quiet all the concerns about the Cowboys passing attack, but it should cast things in a slightly better light than we’ve seen for most of the offseason.